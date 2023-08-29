UKRAINE-CRISIS/ATTACK-KYIV-REGION

A view shows a house destroyed in a Russian airstrike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 27, 2023. Russian clergy and lay Catholics were "caught by surprise" by Popr Francis' remarks in a video call Aug. 25, 2023, to a youth gathering in St. Petersburg praising the country's past empire and urging young people to "never give up this heritage." Ukrainians were even more surprised as the papal remarks caused pain and concern in the country fighting the Russian invasion. (OSV News photo/Yan Dobronosov, Reuters)

Russian clergy and lay Catholics were "caught by surprise" by the pope's remarks in a video call Aug. 25 to a youth gathering in St. Petersburg praising the country's past empire and urging young people to "never give up this heritage."

Ukrainians were even more surprised as the papal remarks caused pain and concern in the country fighting the Russian invasion.

