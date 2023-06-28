PERU-DENGUE-EPIDEMIC

Un trabajador sanitario rocía vapor de fumigación para frenar la propagación del dengue en el cementerio de Nueva Esperanza en Lima, Perú, 1 de junio de 2022. Este año, Perú atraviesa una de las peores epidemias de dengue de su historia y se ha convertido en el segundo país con más casos de las Américas. (Foto de OSV News/Sebastian Castaneda, Reuters)

Cyclone Yaku’s path through Peru's northern region in March was so destructive that its direct effects -- such as the destruction of homes by floods and landslides -- and indirect effects -- especially an unprecedented outbreak of dengue fever -- are still being felt today.

In cities such as Trujillo and Piura, people who lost everything in the rains have faced not only unemployment and food shortages but also the struggle against Aedes aegypti -- the dengue-transmitting mosquito that has reproduced prolifically in the many areas still flooded.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.