WYD2023-AFRICAN-YOUTH

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives to attend the World Youth Day welcoming ceremony July 28, 2016, at Blonia Park in Krakow, Poland. Catholic youth from African countries are departing to attend World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 1-6, 2023. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

NAIROBI, Kenya | Because of costs of travel and distance, Africa may have a smaller representation of youth coming to World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon than other continents. But Catholic bishops and priests stress that the youth from Africa, where Christianity is on the upsurge, are the "now" and the "future" of the global church.

National bishops' conferences across Africa have sent smaller teams of pilgrims to the gathering than those from North America or Europe. WYD starts in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 1 -- with the local opening Mass -- and awaits the arrival of the pope Aug. 2. The event will close Aug. 6.

