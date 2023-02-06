TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE

People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked areas of Turkey and Syria early that morning, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,800 people. (OSV News photo/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters) NO ARCHIVES. MUST DISCARD 30 DAYS AFTER DOWNLOAD.

AMMAN, Jordan | Catholic and other humanitarian agencies are calling Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a second tremor striking southern Turkey and northern Syria "tragic" and are appealing for aid.

They are assisting Syrians in the north of the country -- people affected by more than a decade of civil war. "The situation in Aleppo is dangerous. Many buildings have fallen and digging continues relentlessly through the rubble. So far, we have lost 40 buildings which have collapsed in the earthquake," Andrea Avveduto, communications chief for Pro Terra Sancta, told OSV News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.