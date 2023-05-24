NIGERIA-900-KILLING

Flowers lie on caskets during a funeral Mass in the parish hall of St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo, Nigeria, June 17, 2022, for some of the 40 victims killed in a June 5 attack by gunmen during Mass at the church. Intersociety, a leading Nigerian human rights organization, issued a report May 21, 2023, with sobering statistics on summary executions, maiming, forced disappearances and illegal detentions carried out by security forces and allied militias in southeast Nigeria's Imo state over a 29-month period, from January 2021 to May 2023. (OSV News photo/Temilade Adelaja, Reuters)

A leading Nigerian human rights organization has published a report with sobering statistics on summary executions, maiming, forced disappearances and illegal detentions in Imo state of southeast Nigeria.

Presenting the report during a press conference May 21, Emeka Umeagbalasi, a Catholic human rights activist and chairman of the Intersociety organization, said that in just 29 months, from January 2021-May 2023, "security forces and allied militias killed 900 unarmed citizens, wounded 700, arrested 3,500, extorted 1,400, disappeared 300."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.