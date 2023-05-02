POPE-EXHORTATION-YOUNG

A young couple wake up before Pope Francis' celebration of Mass for World Youth Day pilgrims at St. John Paul II Field in Panama City, Panama, Jan. 27, 2019. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

 Paul Haring

World Youth Day is an antidote against indifference, isolation and lethargy, Pope Francis said.

Since World Youth Days were established by St. John Paul II in 1985, "they have involved, moved, stirred and challenged generations of women and men," he said in the preface of a new book, "A Long Journey to Lisbon," by Aura Miguel, a Portuguese journalist for Rádio Renascença. Vatican News published the preface May 2.

