Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris leads the Good Friday procession outside Sacré-Coeur Basilica on Montmartre April 2, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. With COVID-19 restrictions easing, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments is urging bishops and priests to take care in planning their 2022 Holy Week and Easter liturgies. (CNS photo/Benoit Tessier, Reuters)