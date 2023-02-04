POPE-SSUDAN-BISHOPS

Pope Francis meets with bishops, priests, religious and seminarians in St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 4, 2023. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

JUBA, South Sudan | When Pope Francis prayed that the bishops, priests and religious in South Sudan would be "generous pastors and witnesses, armed only with prayer and love," he was, in many ways, preaching to the choir.

At a meeting in St. Theresa's Cathedral in Juba Feb. 4, he asked them to let themselves "be constantly surprised by God's grace."

