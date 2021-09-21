People have their Green Pass, signifying vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 48 hours, checked before entering the Vatican Museums at the Vatican in this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo. Beginning Oct. 1 the Vatican will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from most people wanting to enter Vatican territory or offices. People wanting to attend liturgies are exempt from the requirements. (CNS photo/Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters)