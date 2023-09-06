POPE-UKRAINIAN-BISHOPS

Pope Francis embraces Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, major archbishop of Kyiv-Halych and head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, during a meeting with members of the Eastern-rite Ukrainian Catholic bishops' synod in a meeting room in the Vatican audience hall Sept. 6, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY | After Pope Francis told young Russian Catholics they were heirs of "the great, educated Russian Empire," Ukraine's bishops told him that some of his statements were "painful and difficult for the Ukrainian people" and are used by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

"Misunderstandings that have arisen between Ukraine and the Vatican since the beginning of the full-scale war, the bishops explained, are used by Russian propaganda to justify and support the murderous ideology of the 'Russian World,'" said a statement released by the Ukrainian bishops Sept. 6 after their two-hour meeting with the pope at the Vatican.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.