VATICAN-TRIAL-PENA

A Vatican police officer keeps watch March 16, 2023, during the trial of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine other defendants on charges of financial malfeasance. The trial is being held in a makeshift courtroom at the Vatican Museums.

 VATICAN MEDIA

VATICAN CITY |  The substitute secretary for general affairs in the Vatican Secretariat of State said Vatican officials "were forced" into spending $17 million rather than an anticipated $2 million to $4 million to buy out an Italian broker over a London property deal.

"It caused me deep pain to find that we still had to give money for this affair," testified Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who serves as "substitute," the No. 3 position in the Secretariat of State, during a Vatican trial March 16.

