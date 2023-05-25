POPE-SCHOLAS-ECOLOGY

Pope Francis, seated between José María del Corral, president of Scholas Occurentes, left, and Enrique Palmeiro, secretary-general of Scholas Occurentes, right, applauds as he listens to presentations during a meeting of Scholas Occurentes, an educational initiative, held at the Augustinianum Institute for Patristic Studies in Rome May 25, 2023. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Increasing division and violence in the United States must be combatted by living authentically and respecting others, Pope Francis said.

Respecting authenticity, he told students from the United States, involves "two things." First, "that people expresses themselves as they are, that they are authentic and respect their own authenticity," and secondly, "that they respect other people as they are."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.