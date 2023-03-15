POPE-AUDIENCE-APOSTLE

Pope Francis leaves after receiving a replica of a first-century boat found in the Sea of Galilee in 1986. The replica, believed to be of the type used by Jesus and his disciples, was given to the pope at the Vatican March 15, 2023, by an Italian ferry company, Navigazione libera del Golfo, and the Rome-based International Diplomatic Institute. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY | Being an apostle does not mean climbing up the church’s hierarchy to look down on others but humbling oneself in a spirit of service, Pope Francis said.

During his general audience in St. Peter’s Square March 15, the pope explained that apostleship as understood by the Second Vatican Council produces an equality -- rooted in service -- among laypeople, consecrated religious, priests and bishops.

