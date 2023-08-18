SUDAN-PAROLIN-VISIT

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, visited South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, Aug. 14-17, 2023. He is welcomed in Rumbek, South Sudan, by Bishop Christian Carlassare. Pope Francis' top diplomat called on the people to unite for peace. (OSV News photo/Father Wanyonyi Eric Simiyu, courtesy Diocese of Rumbek)

NAIROBI, Kenya | Pope Francis' top diplomat has ended a four-day visit to South Sudan Aug. 17 with a call on the people of the world's youngest nation to unite for peace.

"We know what it means to live in a continual state of insecurity and fear. Violence can erupt so easily and for no apparent reason," Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican's Secretary of State said in his homily in Rumbek on Aug. 17.

