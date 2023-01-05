BENEDICT-FUNERAL

Pallbearers carry a casket with the body of Pope Benedict XVI into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for his funeral Mass celebrated by Pope Francis Jan. 5, 2023. (CNS photo/Chris Warde-Jones)

ROME | In what looks like a continuation of pontifical legacy, Pope Benedict XVI was buried in the crypt where his Polish predecessor, St. John Paul II, was first buried. St. John XXIII also was buried there prior to his beatification.

A triple coffin -- the first one made of cypress, the second of zinc and the third one of oak -- was put into the grotto Jan. 5 following the funeral Mass with Pope Francis presiding.

