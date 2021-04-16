A statue of St. Teresa of Avila stands in the sanctuary of the Serra Chapel at Mission San Juan Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., July 27, 2015. In a 2021 video message marking the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of St. Teresa as a doctor of the church, Pope Francis said the Spanish saint is an example for all Christians on the importance and need of prayer. (CNS photo/Nancy Wiechec)