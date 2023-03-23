VATICAN CITY  |  The Catholic Church's ministry of granting absolution for sins and indulgences to remove the punishments those sins deserve is a ministry that builds communion, said speakers at a Vatican course.

Pope Francis hears confession during a Lenten penance service March 17, 2023, in the Rome parish of St. Mary of Graces at Trionfale. The service marked the start of the worldwide celebration of "24 Hours for the Lord," a period when at least one church in every diocese was invited to be open all night — or at least for extended hours — for confession and eucharistic adoration.

Sacramental confession "is the place where communion is generated and regenerated," Father Luca Ferrari, a theology professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart's Piacenza campus, told priests and seminarians attending a course at the Apostolic Penitentiary, a Vatican tribunal dealing with matters of conscience, the sacrament of reconciliation and indulgences.

