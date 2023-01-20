SOUTH-SUDAN-BISHOP-PAPAL-TRIP

Pope Francis shakes hands with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir during a private audience at the Vatican in this March 16, 2019, file photo. The pope will visit South Sudan Feb. 3-5, 2023, on a trip that will also take him to Congo. (OSV News photo/Vatican Media)

As Pope Francis prepares to travel to South Sudan at the beginning of February, a Catholic bishop in the country has described the visit as "extremely crucial" for peace and stability in the region where deadly interethnic clashes continue to ignite.

In what is called the Ecumenical Pilgrimage of Peace, Pope Francis will visit South Sudan's capital, Juba, along with Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and the Rev. Iain Greenshields, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, from Feb. 3-5. The pontiff will first travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Jan. 31-Feb. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.