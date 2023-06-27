POPE-ASTRONOMY-MESSAGE

Danica Žilkova from Slovakia poses for a photo at the Vatican Observatory in Albano, Italy, June 20, 2023. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

The Vatican astronomical observatory's summer school returns this year after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Catholic News Service spoke with the observatory's director and several students participating in the summer school.

ALBANO, Italy | In the hilltop town home to the former summer residence of popes, two domes tower over residences and restaurants: the Baroque dome of a church topped with an iron cross and another that can be opened to reveal a now-retired optical telescope belonging to the Vatican's astronomical observatory.

The twin domes symbolize the parallel aims of the Vatican Observatory as defined by its director, Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno: "To do good science and to show the world that our religion, our faith, motivates why we do the science."

