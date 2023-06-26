POPE-ANGELUS-FEAR

Pope Francis greets visitors in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to pray the Angelus June 25, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

A look at Pope Francis' Angelus address June 25.

Jesus says to have no fear of ridicule, persecution or criticism for being faithful to the Gospel, but to be afraid of wasting one's life chasing after trivial things, Pope Francis said.

"There is a cost to remaining faithful to what counts. The cost is going against the tide, the cost is freeing oneself from being conditioned by popular opinion, the cost is being separated from those who 'follow the current,'" he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.