New film on Mother Teresa seeks to put 20th-century saint back in spotlight
VATICAN CITY | With St. Teresa of Kolkata’s death 25 years ago, there is an entire generation of young men and women who did not see much about her life and legacy, serving “the poorest of the poor.” That meant it was time to put her back in the spotlight, said a panel of those who were promoting a new documentary about the life of this saint, known popularly as Mother Teresa, who founded the Missionaries of Charity. At her beatification in 2003, St. John Paul II called her a “courageous woman whom I have always felt beside me.” Mother Teresa was “an icon of the good Samaritan” who went “everywhere to serve Christ in the poorest of the poor. Not even conflict and war could stand in her way,” the late pope said. Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly said at a news conference hosted at Vatican Radio Aug. 31 that the Knights made this film “to reach a new generation with the witness and example of Mother Teresa” and to inspire them. Produced by the Knights of Columbus, “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love,” had its Vatican premiere Aug. 31, ahead of its release to more than 900 theaters Oct. 3 and 4. “Thank you for all the efforts made to capture the life of this saint, whose life and testimony have borne much fruit,” wrote Pope Francis, who canonized her at the Vatican in 2016.
Eritrean government seizes church-owned technical school
NAIROBI, Kenya | An agricultural technical school in Eritrea is the latest to fall under government control, in a string of forced seizures of Catholic schools and hospitals. Church sources said Hagaz Agricultural and Technical Boarding School, which the LaSallian Christian Brothers have been running in southwestern Eritrea was taken over Aug. 23. “The government wanted the brothers to stay until early September, but the brothers were not happy with the way things were going, so they decided to hand it over,” Brother Weldetsen Dekin, an Eritrean LaSallian brother in Nairobi, told Catholic News Service. The brothers have run the school for 23 years, offering young people training in agriculture-related fields, including mechanics, animal rearing, horticulture, soil conservation and irrigation. In 2019, the government confiscated or shut down seven educational institutions ranging from basic to intermediate primary schools across the country and forcibly took over more than 29 health institutions. “All the schools and clinics that the regime has taken up so far: Many are (now) abandoned, others are in use with very low quality of the service offered. The greatest damage is to the population, which loses a quality service,” Father Mussie Zerai, an Eritrean priest who works with migrants, told Catholic News Service. “Religion is not only liturgy and prayer, but is also concrete acts of charity. With these closures, the regime tries to limit the church’s charitable and witnessing actions in civil society.”
Carmelite nuns’ statement on Chilean Constitution vote provokes reaction
SANTIAGO, Chile | A group of Discalced Carmelite sisters issued a statement with their reflections on the new constitution being put to a plebiscite, provoking reactions within the church, including from other nuns. “If we reject the proposal of a new constitution,” the Carmelites’ statement said, “we are rejecting the possibility of taking a big step forward in the future of our country.” Chileans vote Sept. 4 on a new constitution, which would replace a document dating back to the military dictatorship of President Augusto Pinochet, who seized power in a 1973 coup. The new constitution has been described as progressive by supporters and derided as “woke” by critics. A lengthy document with 388 articles, it declares Chile a “pluri-national” state, in which Indigenous peoples are recognized. It also enshrines environmental protections, guaranteed education access and gender equality. Chile’s Catholic bishops urged people to participate in the referendum and supported the process, but have not said how to vote. The vote comes as the bishops’ deal with the fallout of clerical sexual abuse scandals, which have cratered their credibility in Chilean society. The Carmelites, based in San José de Maipo, showed support for many of the progressive articles. Their statement said of the recognition of Indigenous peoples “is a gesture that dignifies Chile and profoundly rejoices Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe.”
Pope meeting off as Russian patriarch cancels visit to Kazakhstan
ROME | Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who was expected to meet Pope Francis at the Congress of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan, will not attend the interreligious gathering in September, a senior Russian Orthodox bishop said. Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of external relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, confirmed to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti that the patriarch will not attend the Sept. 13-15 meeting in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan. However, Metropolitan Anthony, who met with the pope at the Vatican Aug. 5, said there was still hope for the pope and the patriarch to meet and that an eventual meeting between the two “must be an independent event by virtue of its importance.” Pope Francis has been wanting to meet with the patriarch for months, telling Univision, the Spanish-language network, in an interview that aired in the United States July 11 that he planned to meet with the patriarch during his visit to Kazakhstan. Patriarch Kirill’s outspoken support of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, particularly his justification of the war as a defense against Western immorality, has caused ruptures within the Russian Orthodox Church and strained relations with the Catholic Church. The pope last met with the Russian patriarch in a Zoom meeting in mid-March. In a May 3 interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the pope told the patriarch that “we are not clerics of the state, we cannot use the language of politics, but of Jesus.”
New Chinese Catholic leaders say they’ll follow Communist Party principles
BEIJING | Two state-sponsored church bodies in China have elected new leaders, who promised to invigorate the Catholic faithful pastorally in line with the socialist principles of the Chinese Communist Party. The three-day 10th National Congress of Catholicism in China ended in Wuhan, the capital of Hebei province in central China, Aug. 20. The national conference is held every five years, and senior Communist Party officials also attended the gathering and delivered speeches, reported ucanews.com. The delegates unanimously accepted the work report of the Ninth Standing Committee on church efforts and activities in the promotion of patriotism, socialism, and sinicization in the Catholic Church as outlined by President Xi Jinping. Sinicization is a political ideology that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy, and supporting the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, reported ucanews.com. More than 300 Catholic bishops, clergy, and religious from across China elected new leaders of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and the Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China, said a report on the bishops’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.