WORLD
Clergy welcome assurances from president-elect
MANILA, Philippines | Catholic clergy in the Philippines have welcomed an assurance from President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to “work closely” with the church for the common good. Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, said Marcos assured him of his cooperation when they met June 10. “The president-elect’s meeting with the diplomatic corps was very productive and encouraging. He (Marcos) assured me of his desire to collaborate, cooperate closely with the Catholic Church and the Holy See,” said Archbishop Brown in an interview with Catholic Church-run Radyo Veritas June 12. Ucanews.com reported that Archbishop Brown, as the papal nuncio, customarily heads the Philippine diplomatic corps, the body of foreign diplomats accredited by the government. He also spearheads diplomatic functions at Malacanang Palace, the official residence of the president. Archbishop Brown said he was one of several ambassadors who paid a courtesy call to the president-elect to extend goodwill. “Several state representatives or ambassadors have already paid a visit to the president-elect. Our meeting was a good one because it was encouraging and productive,” he added. Many Catholic clergymen in the Philippines backed Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo in the May 9 election. She lost by over 15 million votes to Marcos, who had support of 58% of voters.
Bishop hopes new Somali president will unite country
NAIROBI, Kenya | Catholic Bishop Giorgio Bertin, apostolic administrator of Mogadishu, Somalia, welcomed the country’s new president and expressed hope that the new leader would unite the nation threatened by war and a severe drought. Bishop Bertin spoke to Catholic News Service June 13, just days after the June 9 inauguration of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the 10th president. Mohamud — who is assuming power for the second time — vowed to tackle the ongoing humanitarian crisis, insecurity and poverty in a speech delivered at the inauguration in the capital, Mogadishu. The 66-year-old leader first served as president from 2012-2017. “My expectations are that the ‘new’ president will be able to coagulate the different Somali factions, clans and regions in order to serve their people, and especially to face in a coordinated way the problem of drought and famine,” said Bishop Bertin, who serves as bishop of Djibouti and apostolic administrator of the Catholic Church in Somalia. Somalia is one of the countries affected by a catastrophic drought due to the fourth successive rainy season failure. Catholic agencies, priests and nuns in the region are providing some relief to the drought, the worst in 40 years. But agencies and the religious warn the resulting need for food, water and other basics is extremely overwhelming.
VATICAN
Vatican releases suggestions for revamped marriage prep
VATICAN CITY | Saying “superficial” marriage preparation programs leave many couples at risk of having invalid marriages or unprepared to cope with the struggles that arise in every marriage, Pope Francis endorsed suggestions for a yearlong “marriage catechumenate” drafted by the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life. “With too superficial a preparation, couples run the real risk of having an invalid marriage or one with such a weak foundation that it falls apart in a short time and cannot withstand even the first inevitable crises. These failures bring with them great suffering and leave deep wounds in people,” the pope said. The pope wrote the introduction to the dicastery’s “Catechumenal Itineraries for Married Life,” a document released in Italian and Spanish by the Vatican June 15. Pope Francis said he hoped the document would be followed by another providing guidance and clear suggestions for accompanying couples “who have experienced the failure of their marriages and live in a new relationship or have been remarried civilly.” While providing guidance, the pope said, the document also must be adapted for local situations and for the people involved. “It is an outfit that must be ‘made to measure’ for the people who will wear it.” The document is not a marriage preparation course, the dicastery said, but provides indications for launching “a catechumenal itinerary for married life,” designed to help young people understand the sacrament and support newlyweds in the first years of their married life.
Vatican watchdog reports on its 2021 activities
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican’s financial watchdog agency said that more financial transactions flagged as suspicious in 2021 than in the previous year was an indication that stringent policies aimed at transparency were working. The 2021 annual report of the Supervisory and Financial Information Authority, published June 13, said it received 104 suspicious activity reports, 98 of which came from the Institute for the Works of Religion, commonly called the Vatican bank, and five came from “authorities of the Holy See/Vatican City state.” In 2020, 89 suspicious activity reports were filed. “The reports of suspicious activity received in 2021 confirm the ongoing trend since 2017 toward higher quality reports, due in part to more detailed anomaly indicators and a more conscious implementation of a risk-based approach,” the annual report said. “The trend also reflects the stabilization and normalization of the reporting system and the intensification of the preventive measures” taken by the Vatican bank, it said. In an interview with Vatican News published June 13, Carmelo Barbagallo, a seasoned Italian finance inspector who was appointed to lead the financial watchdog agency by Pope Francis in 2019, echoed the report’s findings. He said the reporting of suspicious activities is proof of “a steady trend of improvement” and praised the Vatican bank for its “increasingly conscious implementation of a risk-based approach” in its financial transactions.
Pope adds step for creating diocesan religious orders
VATICAN CITY | In a further sign that he believes more care is needed in setting up diocesan religious orders, Pope Francis issued a decree requiring bishops to obtain written permission from the Vatican to start an “association of the faithful” as a first step toward forming a religious order. “Before the diocesan bishop erects — by decree — a public association of the faithful with a view to becoming an institute of consecrated life or society of apostolic life of diocesan right, he must obtain a written license from the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life,” said the decree published by the Vatican June 15. In November 2020, the pope had issued a decree that bishops must have written approval from the Vatican to start a diocesan religious order. Meeting with members of the dicastery in December, Pope Francis had said it was important to foster collaboration and dialogue between the dicastery and bishops “regarding discernment in view of the approval of new institutes, new forms of consecrated life or new communities.” “I urge pastors not to be frightened and to fully welcome your accompaniment,” he had said. “It is the responsibility of the pastor to accompany and, at the same time, accept this service.” “This collaboration, this synergy between the dicastery and the bishops also makes it possible to avoid — as the (Second Vatican) Council asks — the inappropriate creation of institutes without sufficient motivation or adequate vigor, perhaps with good will, but with something missing,” the pope had said.
