VATICAN
Pope: People must never forget or repeat horrors of Holocaust
VATICAN CITY | The cruelty of the Holocaust must never be repeated, Pope Francis said on the eve of the international day of commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. The day, celebrated Jan. 27, falls on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp complex in 1945. At the end of his weekly general audience at the Vatican Jan. 26, Pope Francis said, “It is necessary to remember the extermination of millions of Jews and people of different nationalities and religious faiths. This unspeakable cruelty must never be repeated,” he said. “I appeal to everyone, especially educators and families, to foster in the new generations an awareness of the horror of this black page of history. It must not be forgotten, so that we can build a future where human dignity is no longer trampled underfoot,” the pope said.
At trial, Vatican prosecutors reindict defendants
VATICAN CITY | In the ongoing Vatican trial sparked by a disastrous multimillion-dollar property deal in London, Vatican prosecutors handed over new indictments for four individuals on charges involving financial malfeasance and corruption. At the sixth session of the Vatican trial Jan. 25, Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the Vatican City State criminal court, apologized for starting two hours late, but said the presiding judges were poring over documents handed over by prosecutors earlier in the day, including the new indictments. The four defendants included in those indictments were London-based Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, the owner of the property in London’s Chelsea district; Fabrizio Tirabassi, a former official at the Secretariat of State; Nicola Squillace, a Milan-based lawyer who helped broker the London property deal; and Msgr. Mauro Carlino, Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s former secretary. The Vatican court originally charged and brought to trial 10 individuals, including the four men reindicted and Cardinal Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, as well as four companies. But in October, the court ordered the prosecution to redo its investigations of four of the defendants and the four companies. At the session Jan. 25, Fabio Viglione, one of Cardinal Becciu’s lawyers, once again called for the charges against the cardinal to be thrown out on grounds that prosecutors have yet to hand over the evidence the cardinal’s legal team requested to prepare his defense.
WORLD
Peru bishop warns of harm to environment, livelihoods from oil spill
LIMA, Peru | After an oil spill fouled nearly 100 miles of shoreline north of Peru’s capital city, the bishop of Callao, the seaport where the accident occurred, called for officials to repair the damage and care for “our common home.” In a Jan. 23 message, Bishop Luis Barrera Pacheco called for those involved to “assume their responsibilities and commit to the immediate solution of this huge environmental damage that puts life in danger.” The spill, which occurred Jan. 15 as a tanker was offloading oil at a refinery, has left a tarry slick on beaches and wildlife. Less visible, however, is the long-lasting effect it will have on thousands of people who depend for food and a livelihood on the fish they catch or the shellfish and crabs they collect along the shore, Bishop Barrera told Catholic News Service. “Those families have already seen a huge drop in their income,” he said. “And once the seabed is contaminated, those products lose their value in the market and harm those who eat them.” The spill’s cause is being investigated. Initial reports said the tanker lurched and a pipe broke because of unusually high waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga.
Indian nuns decry church silence on rape case, ask where women can get help
NEW DELHI | Catholic women religious in India have expressed support for a nun days after Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar was acquitted by a court of rape charges made by her. They also questioned the sustained silence of the official church on the case, reported ucanews.com. “As women religious, we express our solidarity with the victim-survivor and her companions, who have walked with the victim with a lot of courage, dignity and determination in their fight for justice,” the Conference of Religious India said in a letter to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India. Ucanews.com reported the letter, dated Jan. 20, has no endorsement from any priest, but Apostolic Carmel Sister Maria Nirmalini, the newly appointed national president of the conference of religious, said she had been inundated with phone calls from both religious men and women as well as laypeople from around India after Bishop Mulakkal’s acquittal Jan. 14. “The issue here is not that most religious women are completely taken aback with a totally unexpected verdict against the sister, but a section of the clergy and people have been celebrating the verdict as a victory for the church,” Sister Nirmalini said. “Right from the beginning of the case, the victim sister and her companions were subjected to all kinds of innuendos and insults. Hardly any church authorities supported them. How come a bishop who is accused of rape is part of the church and the victim, along with her supporters, are not?” asked Sister Nirmalini, who as the Conference of Religious India president represents close to 125,000 Catholic religious.
El Salvador welcomes four new martyrs, symbols of Vatican II church
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador | Unlike the spotless image of many holy men and women, a depiction of one of the new martyrs of the Catholic Church looks anything but polished. The boy is hunched a little. His cuffed pants are slightly too big for his small body. His shirt, improperly unbuttoned, hangs just a bit longer on one side than the other. Bullet casings are at the bare feet of the unpolished martyr. That’s the image his parish in El Paisnal, El Salvador, presented to the world, with the message that the most simple and poor, like Nelson Rutilio Lemus, a teenage boy, are worthy of the grace of martyrdom. Lemus was assassinated in his rural hometown next to his pastor, Jesuit Father Rutilio Grande, and sacristan Manuel Solórzano, March 12, 1977. The three, along with Franciscan Father Cosme Spessotto, were beatified Jan. 22 in an outdoor evening ceremony at Salvador del Mundo Plaza in San Salvador. Beatification is one of the final steps toward sainthood. Salvadoran Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez, who presided at the ceremony, placed the martyrs’ and the Catholic Church’s role into the context of the country’s civil conflict in the 1970s and 1980s, which ended with peace accords in 1992. The martyrs beatified were part of more than 75,000 civilians killed. “Of the four martyrs of El Salvador who have just been beatified, we can say what John (in the Gospel) affirms ... that ‘they come from the great tribulation’ and ‘that they have washed their clothes and made them white with the blood of the Lamb,’” the cardinal said.
