VATICAN-LETTER-AFRICA-TRIP

Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka, the Kinshasa Governor, is seen during a crackdown on street vendors in the Congolese capital ahead of Pope Francis' visit, in Kinshasa, Congo, Jan. 13, 2023. The pope is scheduled to visit Kinshasa Jan. 31-Feb. 3. (CNS photo/Justin Makangara, Reuters)

VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis' fifth trip to the African continent will highlight gestures of peace and reconciliation, consoling the victims of violence but also emphasizing the importance of each person sowing peace in the family, the neighborhood and the nation.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Kinshasa, Congo, Jan. 31-Feb. 3 before making an ecumenical pilgrimage to Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 3-5 with Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and the Rev. Iain Greenshields, moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

