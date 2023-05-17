POPE-AUDIENCE-XAVIER

Pope Francis greets visitors at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 17, 2023. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

St. Francis Xavier offers the faithful, especially young people who are itching to make a difference in the world, a wonderful example of how to find courage in prayer and spread the joy of the Gospel, Pope Francis said.

"Look at Francis Xavier, look at the world's horizon, look at people in so much need, look at so many people suffering, so many people in need of Jesus, and go, be courageous," he told people at his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square May 17.

