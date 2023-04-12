VATICAN-ORLANDI-DIDDI

Pietro Orlandi, the brother of Emanuela Orlandi, a Vatican schoolgirl who disappeared in Rome in 1983, speaks to reporters outside Porta Sant'Anna at the Vatican after meeting with the Vatican City's chief prosecutor April 11, 2023. (CNS photo/Justin McLellan)

The Vatican's chief prosecutor said Pope Francis has given him free rein to investigate the 1983 disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old Vatican resident.

The case has fueled conspiracy theories for close to 40 years and inspired a Netflix series in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.