Pope Francis poses for a photo with children in the Vatican's Paul VI audience hall July 18, 2023. About 250 children of Vatican employees are attending a summer program July 3-Aug. 4. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Treated to songs, gifts and a paper medallion designating him "hero," Pope Francis visited children attending a summer camp at the Vatican. 

About 250 children of Vatican employees welcomed the pope, who greeted the children and counselors, and posed for pictures July 18. He spoke to the kids, who ranged in age from 5 to 13, and answered their questions, according to a report by Vatican News.

