Pope Francis baptized Miguel Angel, a baby boy who is a few weeks old, March 31 during a visit to the pediatric oncology ward at Rome’s Gemelli hospital where the pope was being treated for bronchitis. Copyright Holy See Press Office.

ROME | Pope Francis used his third day at Rome's Gemelli hospital to visit children hospitalized in the oncology ward and to confer the sacrament of baptism on a tiny infant named Miguel Angel.

The child, who was just a few weeks old, was sleeping peacefully in a portable hospital bassinet as the pope and the mother prepared for the sacrament and medical staff looked on March 31. The Holy See press office provided a video of the baptism and other images of the pope's visit to the pediatric ward.

