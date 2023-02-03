POPE-CONGO-BISHOPS

Pope Francis meets with the Congolese bishops at the bishops' conference offices in Kinshasa, Congo, Feb. 3, 2023. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

KINSHASA, Congo | The bishops of Congo must be men of faith and prayer, close to their people and prophetic in their proclamations of hope and denunciations of injustice, Pope Francis told them.

Before leaving Kinshasa Feb. 3 and heading to Juba, South Sudan, the pope met with Congo's bishops at the headquarters of the episcopal conference. He thanked them for working "twice as hard" preparing for his visit, referring to the fact that they had arranged almost everything for his planned visit in July before it was postponed because the pope was having trouble walking.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.