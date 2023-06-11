VATICAN-HUMAN-FRATERNITY

Andrea Bocelli performs during the World Meeting on Human Fraternity in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 10, 2023. The world meeting event included 29 Nobel Peace Prize recipients and a message from Pope Francis. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Pope Francis called on all warring peoples to recognize fraternity as a "light that stops the night of conflicts."

"To evoke brothers and sisters is to remind those who are fighting, and all of us, that the feeling of fraternity uniting us is stronger than hatred and violence," the pope wrote in his message for the World Meeting on Human Fraternity at the Vatican June 10.

