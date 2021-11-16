Pope Francis meets Philip Pullella of Reuters and Valentina Alazrak of Televisa before a ceremony to honor the two journalists in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican Oct. 13, 2021. The pope conferred on the journalists the grand cross of the Order of Pope Pius IX, the highest papal honor bestowed on laypeople who are not heads of state. Both journalists have covered the Vatican for more than 40 years. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)