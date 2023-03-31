POPE-GEMELLI-HEALTH

Pope Francis gives a chocolate Easter egg to a patient in the pediatric oncology ward of Rome's Gemelli hospital March 31, 2023. The Vatican said the pope spent about half an hour on the ward the afternoon before he was scheduled to be released from Gemelli after being treated for bronchitis. (CNS photo/Holy See Press Office)

ROME | Pope Francis enjoyed a pizza "party" with staff on his second night at Rome's Gemelli hospital and was expected to be released from the hospital April 1, the Vatican press office said.

Matteo Bruni, head of the press office, later confirmed the 86-year-old pope's "presence" at the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square April 2.

