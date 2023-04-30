POPE-HUNGARY/

Pope Francis meets faithful as he visits the at the Eastern Catholic Protection of the Mother of God Church in Budapest, Hungary, April 29, 2023. (OSV News photo/Remo Casilli, Reuters)

The vestibule of the Church of St. Elizabeth of Hungary was decorated with children's drawings for Pope Francis -- many of them depicting him with a Ukrainian flag, praying for peace.

There also were several that showed the pope wearing his zucchetto and a soccer jersey with the colors of Argentina's flag, but that was beside the point April 29 as Pope Francis met in the Budapest church with Roma, refugees, the poor and the many Catholics from all over Hungary who assist them.

