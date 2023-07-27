POPE-PRAYER-WYD

Pope Francis presents his August prayer intention, "For World Youth Day," in a video message released July 27, 2023. (CNS screengrab/The Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network)

The Catholic Church is not a "club" for the elderly; it needs the participation of young people to keep it alive and ensure it does not "grow old," Pope Francis said.

In a video message released July 27 to present his prayer intention for the month of August, "For World Youth Day," the pope responded to questions from young people around the world in the buildup to WYD 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, which was scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

