INDIA-TRAIN-CRASH

A drone view shows derailed coaches after three passenger trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. More than 280 people died when three trains crashed. More than 1,000 others were wounded. (OSV News photo/Reuters)

BALASORE, India | Government authorities June 4 were working to get rail services back in operation in the district of Balasore after the deadliest train crash in India in decades killed 275 people and injured at least 1,000 June 2.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis during his Sunday Angelus remembered the victims of a crash that involved three trains. "May our heavenly Father receive the souls of the deceased into his kingdom," he said, echoing a papal telegram sent to the apostolic nuncio of India. The pope June 4 also assured the injured he is close to them and their families.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.