POPE-GOOD-FRIDAY

A refugee couple from Syria with their baby take part in the procession with the cross at the Good Friday Way of the Cross service at Rome's Colosseum April 7, 2023. Pope Francis did not attend the event because of the cold, the Vatican said. (CNS photo/Chris Warde-Jones)

Instead of presiding over the nighttime Way of the Cross seated atop a hillside overlooking Rome's Colosseum, Pope Francis followed the service from his Vatican residence, spiritually united in prayer with the 20,000 people gathered outside the ancient amphitheater April 7.

Pope Francis would not be in attendance, the Vatican press office had told reporters several hours before the ceremony, "due to the intense cold these days."

