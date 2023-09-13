POPE-AUDIENCE-HERNANDEZ

Pope Francis greets dancers from South Korea as he rides the popemobile around St. Peter's Square at the Vatican before his weekly general audience Sept. 13, 2023. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)
POPE-AUDIENCE-HERNANDEZ

Pope Francis greets dancers from South Korea as he rides the popemobile around St. Peter's Square at the Vatican before his weekly general audience Sept. 13, 2023. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

A look at Pope Francis' general audience Sept. 13.

VATICAN CITY | Christians are not called to merely notice and criticize the social, economic and political issues of the day, but, like Blessed José Gregorio Hernández, they must "get their hands dirty" and commit themselves to action, Pope Francis said.

"So many talk about (issues), so many criticize and say that everything is going wrong. But Christians are not called to that, but rather to deal with them and get their hands dirty," the pope said during his general audience Sept. 13 in St. Peter's Square.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.