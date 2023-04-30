POPE-HUNGARY-PLANE

Pope Francis speaks with Hungarian President Katalin Novák during a farewell ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, April 30, 2023. The pontiff concluded his three-day visit to the country. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The Holy See has a project underway related to peace between Russia and Ukraine, but Pope Francis told reporters he could not talk about it yet.

"There is a mission underway that is not public yet; when it is public, I will tell you about it," Pope Francis told reporters traveling with him from Budapest, Hungary, back to Rome April 30.

