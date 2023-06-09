POPE-HOSPITAL-RECOVERY

The Vatican-owned Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital posted on its Twitter feed June 7, 2023, this drawing of Pope Francis recovering in a hospital bed with children looking on and the message, "Do not be afraid, we are with you." The pope was recovering at Rome's Gemelli hospital after abdominal surgery June 7 for a hernia. (CNS photo/Bambino Gesù Twitter feed)

ROME | Among the many messages Pope Francis has been getting over the course of his first full day recovering from abdominal surgery at Rome's Gemelli hospital, his favorite, so far, was a large card from a Peruvian family he met during his last hospital stay.

Covered in hearts, smiley faces and color photographs, the card said, "Get well soon!" and "We love you very much."

