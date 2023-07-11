Pope Lampedusa

Pope Francis greets immigrants at the port in Lampedusa, Italy, in this file photo July 8, 2013.

 L'OSSERVATORE ROMANO

VATICAN CITY  |  Mourning the "silent massacres" of innocent people who died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea seeking a better life elsewhere, the world must change its attitude toward migrants and those in need, Pope Francis said.

"The brother who knocks at the door deserves love, hospitality and every care," the pope said in a letter marking the tenth anniversary of his first apostolic journey as pope to the Italian island of Lampedusa July 8, 2013. "He is a brother who, like me, has been placed on earth to enjoy what exists there and to share it in communion."

