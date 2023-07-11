VATICAN CITY  |  Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals, including U.S.-born Archbishop Robert F. Prevost, who took the helm at the Dicastery for Bishops in April, and French Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Christophe Pierre

Cardinal-designate Christophe Pierre, right, apostolic nuncio to the United States, poses for a photo with Pablo Kay, editor-in-chief of Angelus News, during a break at the June 15 plenary meeting of U.S. bishops in ChampionsGate, in the southern part of the Orlando Diocese.
Archbishop Robert F. Prevost

Pope Francis greets Archbishop Robert F. Prevost, a Chicago native, during a private audience at the Vatican Feb. 12, 2022. The pope will elevate Cardinal-designate Prevost, who is prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, to the College of Cardinals during a special consistory at the Vatican Sept. 30.

The pope announced the names after his recitation of the Angelus with the faithful in St. Peter’s Square July 9. He said he would formally install the cardinals during a special consistory at the Vatican Sept. 30.

