POPE-LATAM-ABUSE

Boston Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, speaks with reporters in Asunción, Paraguay, March 13, 2023, after inaugurating the Center for Studies on Human Dignity and Prevention of Abuse at the Catholic University of Asunción. (CNS photo/Courtesy of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors)

VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has updated the procedures for investigating allegations of sexual abuse or of the cover up of abuse, specifying that the leaders of Vatican-recognized international Catholic lay associations and movements have the same responsibilities over their members that a bishop has over the priests of his diocese.

The updated version of "Vos Estis Lux Mundi" (You are the light of the world), published March 25, also expanded the categories of victims covered by the regulations to make clear that "a vulnerable adult" is not necessarily, as the text says, "a person who habitually has an imperfect use of reason."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.