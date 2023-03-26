Boston Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, speaks with reporters in Asunción, Paraguay, March 13, 2023, after inaugurating the Center for Studies on Human Dignity and Prevention of Abuse at the Catholic University of Asunción. (CNS photo/Courtesy of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors)
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has updated the procedures for investigating allegations of sexual abuse or of the cover up of abuse, specifying that the leaders of Vatican-recognized international Catholic lay associations and movements have the same responsibilities over their members that a bishop has over the priests of his diocese.
The updated version of "Vos Estis Lux Mundi" (You are the light of the world), published March 25, also expanded the categories of victims covered by the regulations to make clear that "a vulnerable adult" is not necessarily, as the text says, "a person who habitually has an imperfect use of reason."
"Anything that expands the categories of those who should be protected is to be welcomed," Oblate Father Andrew Small, secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, told Catholic News Service March 25.
Father Small also pointed to the updated document's insistence that not only must dioceses and bishops' conferences have a "system" for reporting abuse or its cover up, they also must have "organisms or offices easily accessible to the public" to accept reports.
Making the procedures "well known and publicly accessible is part of justice," he said.
Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta, secretary of the Vatican Dicastery for Legislative Texts, told CNS the updated document was based on four years of experience operating under the previous version, but the update also was need to incorporate changes Pope Francis made in 2021 to the Code of Canon Law's "Book VI: Penal Sanctions in the Church."
The new rules go into effect April 30.
One thing the updated version did not do, however, was provide mandatory and explicit steps for revealing publicly when a bishop has been asked to or forced to resign because of abuse or covering up abuse allegations.
Many Catholics, including bishops, have called for such public notification after the news reports revealed that a bishop who "resigned" had been sanctioned by the Vatican.
In September, the Vatican confirmed it had placed restrictions on the ministry of Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo of Dili, East Timor, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 for nonviolent resistance to Indonesia's 24-year occupation of his homeland.
And in November, the French bishops revealed that Bishop Michel Santier of Créteil, who announced in 2021 that he was retiring for health reasons, had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct and disciplined by the Vatican.
Archbishop Filippo Iannone, prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, was asked whether Catholics in general have a right to know when a bishop or priest has been disciplined for abuse or for covering up abuse.
"A distinction must be made between those who have a legitimate interest in the case," specifically the victim, and the public, the archbishop said.
Asked the same question, Bishop Arrieta responded that "it depends on the level of scandal" and how widespread knowledge of the case is. "If the damage is limited to the victim and the victim is informed of the outcome (of the process), then you could argue that justice has been served."
