POPE-VATICAN-STATE-LAW

The flag and crest of Vatican City State are described in the "fundamental law" of the tiny independent nation. Pope Francis issued a new version of the law, which was published by the Vatican May 13, 2023. (CNS photo/Courtesy of Vatican City State)

Pope Francis updated the "Fundamental Law of Vatican City State," opening the possibility that laypeople can be members of its governing commission and emphasizing that the independence of the city-state is essential for the mission of the Holy See.

The previous version of the law was promulgated by St. John Paul II in 2000; his introduction to the text noted the independence of Vatican City State guaranteed "the freedom of the Apostolic See" and assured "the real and visible independence of the Roman Pontiff in the exercise of his mission in the world."

