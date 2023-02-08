POPE-AUDIENCE-TURKEY-SYRIA

A man cleans up outside a partially destroyed building in Aleppo, Syria, Feb. 7, 2023, one day after two powerful earthquakes destroyed buildings and killed thousands in the region along the border of Turkey and Syria. (CNS photo/Courtesy Aid to the Church in Need, Xavier Stephen Bisits)

VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis urged all people to be in solidarity with the regions of Turkey and Syria struck by two powerful earthquakes early Feb. 6 and that are "in part already martyred by a long war."

The two earthquakes, which both measured above 7.0 magnitude according to the United States Geological Survey, struck southern Turkey and impacted large swaths of neighboring Syria. As of midday Feb. 8 local time, the death toll had climbed over 11,200 and the number of dead was expected to climb further as rescue teams continued to search through the rubble of toppled buildings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.