POPE-AUDIENCE-TEKAKWITHA

Pope Francis shares a laugh with a group of nuns at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican Aug. 30, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Like St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the first native North American woman to be canonized, all Christians must embrace their unique call to service of God and neighbor as well as the personal crosses that come with it, Pope Francis said.  

“The life of Kateri Tekakwitha shows us that every challenge can be overcome if we open our hearts to Jesus, who gives us the grace we need,” the pope said during his weekly general audience Aug. 30. Continuing a series on zeal for evangelization, he centered his talk on the example of the Native American saint canonized by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

