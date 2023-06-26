VATICAN-ORLANDI

Emanuela Orlandi is pictured in a photo that was distributed after her disappearance in 1983. The Vatican prosecutor has opened a new investigation into the disappearance 40 years ago of Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee. (CNS photo)

Forty years since the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a Vatican schoolgirl who mysteriously vanished at the age of 15, Pope Francis publicly expressed his closeness to her family.

"In these days, the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi occurred," the pope told some 20,000 visitors gathered in St. Peter's Square for the recitation of the Angelus June 25.

