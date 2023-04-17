POPE-JPII-ORLANDI

Pilgrims holding a banner featuring St. John Paul II, who instituted the universal celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday, join Pope Francis for the recitation of the "Regina Coeli" prayer April 16, 2023, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Pope Francis called insinuations that St. John Paul II played a role in the 1983 disappearance of Vatican schoolgirl Emanuela Orlandi "offensive and unfounded."

"Certain I am interpreting the feelings of the faithful around the world, I express a thought of gratitude to the memory of St. John Paul II, who in these days has been the object of offensive and unfounded insinuations," the pope said April 16 after reciting the "Regina Coeli" prayer.

