Sts. Edith Stein, Teresa of Ávila, Therese of Lisieux and Catherine of Siena are represented in stained glass at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Church in Montauk, N.Y. The Catholic Church needs women saints, Pope Francis said in a message to a conference in Rome on "Women Doctors of the Church and Co-Patronesses of Europe." (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz, Long Island Catholic)