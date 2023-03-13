Pope Francis walks through the crypt of St. Peter's Basilica as he visits the tombs of deceased popes at the Vatican on All Souls' Day, Nov. 2, 2020. In a 2023 interview marking the 10th anniversary of his election, the 86-year-old pope said he thinks about death often, but it is a good thing to remember one will not live forever. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)
VATICAN CITY | Marking the 10th anniversary of his election, Pope Francis concelebrated Mass with cardinals resident in Rome in the chapel of his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae.
The Mass, March 13, was private and the Vatican did not release photos, video or the pope's homily.
However, according to ANSA, the Italian news agency, the pope noted how cardinals never completely retire and that "even at 80, your advice is always good."
"May you be enlivened by three feelings: compassion, mercy and tenderness," ANSA reported the pope as saying. "I always need you and your advice."
The idea for the morning Mass came from Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, ANSA reported.
The pope also gave the cardinals present at the Mass a copy of "L'Atlante di Francesco. Vaticano e politica internazionale," (The Atlas of Francis. Vatican and International Policy), a new book in Italian by Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, director of the Jesuit journal, La Civiltà Cattolica.
The pope's Twitter account, which also featured a new banner and profile picture, said, "Thank you for having accompanied me with your prayers. Please continue to do so."
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.