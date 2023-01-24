PERU-PROTESTS-UPDATE

Anti-government protesters clash with the police in Lima Jan. 21, 2023, as they demand the release of protesters detained in demonstrations supporting former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was ousted. Peru's bishops pleaded for peace as violent protests against the country's current president and legislature have claimed the lives of dozens of people. (OSV News photo/Sebastian Castaneda, Reuters)

Peru’s bishops pleaded for peace as violent protests against the country’s current president and legislature have claimed the lives of dozens of people.

"We deplore the violence that has been unleashed because violence only begets more violence," the Peruvian bishops’ conference said in a message published Jan. 20. "The death of more than 50 Peruvian brothers and sisters is a deep wound in the heart of our people, as well as the suffering of all the wounded, civilians and police."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.